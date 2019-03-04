The Umpqua Valley Republican Women will host a speaker on proposed cap-and-trade legislation at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kowloon's Restaurant, 2686 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.

The speaker will be Eric Fruits, vice president of research with the Cascade Policy Institute.

The cost to attend the meeting is $3, or $13 with dinner.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at 541-957-4213 or by email at ccegavske@nrtoday.com. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

