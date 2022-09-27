The City of Roseburg Fire Department will begin issuing residential burn permits Oct. 1. The permits are issued for seven days at a cost of $75.
According to a news release, residential yard waste is the only material that may be burned. Prohibited items include standing berry vines, paper, wood, plastics, tires, standing grass, weeds, construction material and material from lot clearing.
Here are the guidelines:
Burning may not be done on vacant lots or the property of another.
Fires must be monitored by a competent adult and extinguished prior to darkness.
Tools to control or extinguish the fire must be on-site whenever there is material burning.
Burn barrels are never allowed inside city limits.
Anyone burning trash or burning without a permit may be subject to a fine and/or legal action. Even with a permit, fire can quickly get out of control. Anyone responsible for a fire that gets out of control may be subject to fines, legal action or restitution.
When possible, residents are urged to utilize alternatives to burning, such as composting, chipping, mulching or transporting the debris to the Douglas County Landfill. More information on these options is online: douglascounty-oregon.us/449/Wood-Yard-Waste.
To request a burning permit in city limits, call 541-492-6770 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This information, as well as the burn permit request form is also available on the city website: cityofroseburg.org/departments/fire.
