Roseburg Public Works will starts its free fall leaf collection service on Oct. 31 and will end it the first week of January 2023.
The Public Works Department will provide leaf pickup service to people within city limits and will have those leaves available to those needing mulch in the near future.
Last year, city employees picked up 824 cubic yards of leaves, which is 82 standard dump truck loads, at no cost to homeowners.
• Make sure leaf piles are free of debris such as branches and rocks and not piled near parked cars
• Keep street gutters, ditches, bike lanes and catch basins free of leaves
• Public Works crews will not pick up any items except leaves that have been raked into piles
• Please remember, residents are responsible for any hazards they create for others by the placement of their leaves
• Residents who pile leaves in the city’s right-of-way are responsible for keeping drainage structures clear of leaves during rainstorms until leaves can be picked up.
Residents can see pickup routes on the Public Works Department's leaf pickup webpage or call 541-492-6730.
Want leaves delivered? The Public Works Department can deliver dump truck loads of free leaves to anyone within city limits depending on scheduling and available quantities. The minimum amount that will be delivered is about 8 cubic yards, or roughly one dump truck load. Once delivered, the leaves become the requestor’s responsibility. Contact: pwd@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-6730.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.