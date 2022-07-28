The City of Roseburg accepted a more than $2 million grant at its council meeting Monday to start replacing the bridge over Newton Creek on NE Parker Road.
The total project cost is estimated to be $2.33 million. Federal funds through the Local Bridge Program will cover $2.09 million and the city will pay $239.291.
A grant application was submitted in November 2020 to the Oregon Department of Transportation for funding three bridge replacements; Douglas Avenue, Parker Road and the Jackson Street bridges. The city received word on June 16 that the grant application was approved and that the funding would be available through fiscal year 2027.
Designing on the Parker Road bridge set to begin in 2023 with actual construction likely to begin in 2026 or 2027.
This bridge replacement project has been approved due to the current bridge being considered “functionally obsolete,” as per the Roseburg Public Works Department.
The existing bridge is a single span steel girder superstructure with a concrete-filled steel grid bridge deck. It is the only point of access to the adjacent neighborhood, load restricted and functionally obsolete, according to the agenda for the city council meeting.
After the designing phase is complete the City of Roseburg expects to request bids from construction companies.
