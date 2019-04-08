The Roseburg City Council on Monday awarded a contract to reconstruct a nearly half-mile section of multi-use path along the Riverfront Park disc golf course.
The section is part way up a hill, east of Stewart Park Drive, to the northeast corner of the park.
The project was awarded to K&B Quality Excavating for an amount not to exceed $129,398.
The reconstruction will include taking out tree roots and removing several trees to repave and widen about 2,000 square feet of asphalt along the path. The path will be 10 feet wide.
“We’re looking forward to getting it done because it’s so heavily used,” said Nikki Messenger, Roseburg Public Works Director.
Last spring, the city received a $111,304 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for the project, which was initially scheduled to be finished last summer.
The project was delayed after the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office was concerned a change in the original realignment plan would disturb culturally-significant Native American sites in the area.
The city decided to keep the original plan to avoid additional expenses for further archeological investigations.
The total cost of the project will be $158,072, including $37,768 from the city Bike Trail Fund.
The city repaved and widened a 1,100-foot section of the trail just to the west in 2017 using grant money.
The city also renovated a third stretch of the trail from the YMCA parking lot to the park maintenance shop in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.