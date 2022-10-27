A couple who lives in the Hucrest neighborhood has some serious bones to pick with people who drive by their house.
At the corner of Northwest Harvey and Northwest Keasey Streets in Roseburg, Will and Carolyn Warren have decked out their house for Halloween, as usual. It’s something they have done for the past seven years since they moved into the neighborhood, choosing a theme each year.
In addition to this year’s theme, the Warrens have decorated their home to participate in a fundraiser to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As part of Skeletons for St. Jude, the fundraiser’s goal is to raise $100,000 nationwide.
“I belong to an international organization that supports St. Jude’s,” Carolyn Warren said. “I’ve been a member (of Epsilon Sigma Alpha) for 30 years. We both love St. Jude’s and believe in their organization, because no child should have to deal with cancer.”
In two corners of their yard, the Warrens have big signs, each with a thermometer, that show progress. The signs have a QR code that visitors can scan. The code leads to a website where people can make a donation. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser was three-quarters of the way to its goal.
According to the Warrens, they were the only house in Oregon to participate, up until last week when a Portland home was added to the fundraising location map. Carolyn Warren said St. Jude’s is headquartered in Tennessee, and most of the people participating are located in the east.
“People don’t realize that St. Jude’s protocol is shared worldwide,” she said. “They bring people to Memphis if needed for hospital care.”
According to Carolyn Warren, Skeletons for St. Jude started a few years ago. She said one of the requirements is to have 12-foot skeletons. Taking a look at the Warren’s yard, they have that part nailed down. As for the rest of the characters, body parts and pieces, they are strewn all over the place.
“We decorate every year because we love Halloween. When I found out about it, I told my husband we have to participate in this because we have the skeletons,” Carolyn Warren said. “We’re also parents ... and fully on board with anything that supports the hospital. This is one night we do just for the kids. That’s what this is all about.”
Creating their Halloween display takes the Warrens all month to do. They even created a tent in their adjacent garage that kids can walk through on Halloween night. After all these years, they know if they build it the kids will come.
“Last year, we estimated we had about 3,800 trick-or-treaters,” Carolyn Warren said.
When asked how much it costs for candy, the answer was $1,200 for this year’s budget and $900 for last year. Along with handing out the sweets, the Warrens are also attracting a lot of cars.
“We slow traffic down for sure,” Carolyn Warren said. “… people slow down, pull over, take pics, some come back. There’s traffic all day long.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit skeletonsforhope.org.
