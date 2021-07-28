The Roseburg Fire Department has added two new hazardous material vehicles to its fleet.
The vehicles were provided through an agreement and partnership between the Roseburg Fire Department and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The state provides training, equipment and the two emergency vehicles, while the Roseburg Fire Department will maintain the vehicles and equipment and will help respond to calls as part of the OSFM Regional Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Team.
“The new response vehicles, personnel, and equipment will continue to be utilized for incident response within Douglas County for hazardous materials incidents, ranging from fuel spills to chemical releases,” said Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan in a press release.
The new additions include a custom-built 2021 Pierce Enforcer rescue response vehicle. The vehicle was specially designed with help from several Regional Hazardous Materials and Response teams including Roseburg’s team.
The vehicle has extra seating, increased storage, an onboard generator, a weather station, wireless and satellite communications, and the ability to be used for incident command.
This is the third generation of vehicles the OSFM has provided to fire departments throughout Oregon since the hazmat program began in 1989.
The second vehicle, which was built is Sarasota, Florida, by Pierce Manufacturing, is a 2021 Ford F-550 with a custom-built chassis for use as a quick response vehicle.
Both vehicles were inspected by Roseburg Battalion Chief Drew Fairburn before being shipped to Oregon.
The addition of the new vehicles was made possible by the State of Oregon Petroleum Load fee, which helps fund hazardous material response throughout the state. In addition to the Roseburg Fire Department, the OSFM has partnerships with 12 other Regional Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Teams.
“Not only will these resources benefit the citizens of Roseburg, but also the residents and environment of our beautiful county,” Bryan said.
