A Roseburg High graduate used his video filming talents to document plastic pollution in the Pacific Ocean during an 80-day sailing expedition earlier this summer.
Corbin Marshall, who now lives on a sailboat in Hawaii, graduated from RHS in 2011 and spent the summer documenting of his adventure in the Pacific Ocean about 1,000 miles from his home in Oahu.
“It was a really cool opportunity I saw online in early May and they were looking for volunteers for research and kind of a documentary expedition specifically toward plastic pollution in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific,” Marshall said.
The patch is said to be about 994,000 square miles of the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and California.
The group, called the Vortex Swim, is made up of volunteers dedicated to the project for several years. The crew was doing research on plastic pollution rotating ocean current in the North Pacific about halfway between Hawaii and California.
“I had a pretty great skill set going into it, and my roommate had a really good skill set too, so we applied,” he said.
They were chosen from 250 candidates to assist with sailing, a doctor, two scientists and someone who had a media background to photograph and document the whole expedition. Marshall had many of those skills.
After Marshall graduated from Roseburg High School, he went to Umpqua Community College for two years and then to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, where he studied digital film.
Marshall said his goal was to tell the story in the most accurate way.
“I did a lot of photos of different moments and videos of our swimmer interacting with wildlife in the water and the plastic in the water,” Marshall said.
Marshall recorded about 180 hours of video and took close to 2,000 photos during the trip.
The team left on June 13 from Hawaii, and spent 80 days out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. One of their objectives was to collect microplastics — small plastic fibers that had been broken down over time — by dragging a net for 30 minutes and gathering anything on the surface. Crew members would count them and send the results to their science partners at the Smithsonian, NASA and some other organizations. They also did microfiber filtration to find plastic fibers that are too small to see.
One of the goals of the expedition was to learn more about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
“It’s really challenging to explain, it’s such a complex system with currents and wind and weather,” he said. “We never really came to find a group of garbage necessarily, but there were areas where it was a little bit more dense.”
The good thing about having a swimmer in the water, he said, was that it forced them to go slow and they were able to see things in the water that they probably would not have if they were going faster.
The swimmer was a well-known long-distance French swimmer named Ben Lacompte, trying to make the swim from Tokyo to San Francisco.
Lacompte swam 300 nautical miles through the dense areas to help raise awareness and represent the 300 metric tons of the plastic garbage that Marshall said, ends up in the ocean each year. He then swam into San Francisco Bay and under the Golden Gate Bridge as an arrival event.
“We had crazy experiences, a lot of plastics and debris and fishing gear in the water, and we were guiding this guy swimming every single day and we were doing a lot of different science protocols,” Marshall said.
There were some interesting moments with wildlife in the ocean.
“There was one day where I found a bottle with a fish stuck inside of it and one day we found a sharp piece of plastic inside one of the fish we caught, one of our highlight stories that kind of demonstrated what was going on out there.” Marshall said.
The divers also had an encounter with a large sperm whale and Marshall was able to get some impressive photographs. But on that same day, he saw a lot of debris in the water, big nets, fishing crates and household bottles, a couple of toothbrushes.
“That was one of the highlights for sure,” he said. “It’s like a really high and then kind of a low because you have this cool moment when you swim with a sperm whale which is an amazing animal, and then you have all this debris in the water and a lot of us had this initial excitement and then as time went on you become more and more sad about it.”
Marshall and his roommate, Joshua Munoz, who own and live on a sailboat in Oahu, are likely done with their part of the project. After all the video and data was gathered, Marshall doesn’t know how much he and Munoz will be involved, but he’s interested to see what comes out of it.
Lecompte is looking for a production company like a National Geographic, Discovery Channel, or another big production company, that would want to produce their story.
Marshall said he and his roommate are hoping to help with the editing if a company does decide to pick it up.
“It could be a couple of years, a couple of months, I really have no idea,” Marshall said. “It would be nice to be involved and see some of that footage to the end and see some good production out of it,” Marshall said.
