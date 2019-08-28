Move over 99 degrees. There’s a new record high temperature for Aug. 27.
The official high temperature for Roseburg registered at 103 degrees Tuesday, eclipsing the old record of 99 set on Aug. 27, 2017.
Tuesday’s high was the first time this summer that Roseburg hit the century mark, although the temperature did get to 101 on June 12, nine days before summer started.
Weather service officials in Medford predicted a high of 96 degrees for Wednesday and a possibility of thunderstorms in Southern Oregon in the evening. Douglas County residents shouldn’t expect much relief until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to cool to the mid to upper 80s.
National Weather Service meteorologists said the high temperatures will start dropping but will remain above average into next week.
The hot weather will increase fire danger and bring a slight chance of rain with thunderstorms. But meteorologists said the lightning and thunder probably won’t make it as far north as Roseburg. However it could hit the Cascades and northern California.
Local fire agencies are preparing for possible lightning strikes and are organizing crews to respond to lightning-caused fires, should they occur in Douglas County.
The Faith Lutheran Church at 820 W. Kenwood St., opened its cooling center Tuesday afternoon and will be open again from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday for anyone who needs a place to cool down in the hot weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.