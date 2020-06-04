As of Thursday evening, signs on the front of the Roseburg location of JCPenney tell customers that the store is temporarily closed.
If the company's restructuring plan is approved in U.S. Bankruptcy Court next week, this JCPenney store at the Garden Valley Mall would be one of 154 stores nationwide to close permanently.
The news was announced Thursday on the company's blog. Stores in Bend, McMinnville and Salem would also close as part of what the company describes as its store optimization strategy.
Story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.