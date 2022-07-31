It’s a warm, dewy Thursday morning in Roseburg’s Stewart Park. At 7 a.m., Lonnie Goding hops out of his pickup truck and gets to work.
Goding’s job is a unique one — every morning for two to three hours, he picks up trash lying in the tanbark, grass and pathways of Stewart Park.
He’s an older man — tall and thin, with simple clothes, protective gloves to pick up trash, his teeth nicotine-stained and smelling of cigarette smoke. He also wears a white, brimmed cap.
“I’m pretty consistent about wearing a hat. I’ve been pooped on twice, I don’t like getting pooped on by birds,” Goding says.
As he picks up the numerous and varied items from the ground, he names them aloud.
“Cigarette butt,” Goding says.
Goding was born in Del Norte, Colorado, in 1951. His father was a deacon at the local First Presbyterian Church, and his mother taught Sunday school at the same congregation. At a young age, the family moved to the Klamath Valley in Oregon.
“Foil,” Goding says.
For the last 6 months, Goding has worked daily to keep Stewart Park clean — filling a plastic grocery bag’s worth every two or three days with the garbage he finds. When asked why he does it, he silently points to his heart.
“I hate trash,” he says, before turning around to pick up another cigarette butt the ground. “Another one,” he says.
Goding has lived in his black Ford Ranger since 2017. He was living in a RV park along Highway 138, but after the Archie Creek fire destroyed the area last year, he moved to Roseburg. Stewart Park is where he spends a lot of his time.
“I try to spend most of my day here, mostly because I can park in the shade,” Goding says. “When it gets over 70, I tend to start sweating. It’s not good for me at my age.”
Every piece of trash seemed to reveal something, giving a glimpse into the rest of Goding’s life.
He picks up a plastic spoon from the ground.
“These come in handy when I find them, I can pick up little cigarette butts,” he says.
As he picks up a small red string out of tanbark, he says, “You know, I used to be an avid fisherman, but I quit fishin’. Figured I’d leave that to the younger generation.”
He picks up a solid, grayish chunk of what looks like snow from the concrete.
“Spray can insulation,” he says. He used to own a business back in the 90’s specializing in paint. “That’s how I know what that is.”
As Goding wanders through the playground at Stewart Park, gathering various objects and pieces of trash, he suddenly begins talking about a storm from his childhood. Goding lived through the Columbus Day storm of 1962, where winds reached upward of 145 miles an hour and, according to Goding, a year’s worth of rain fell in 36 hours, causing one of the largest natural disasters in Oregon’s history.
Goding speaks — loudly, he suffers from severe tinnitus and is hard of hearing — about how his father had to cross a stormy river with a horse to carry back only a few of his 300 cattle waiting on the island across. It’s unclear why he brought it up, but as he talks, a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, overhears and walks by, saying she lived through the same storm in Klamath County.
The two speak, reliving experiences of the storm, laughing at the coincidence that brought them together.
Only a few minutes later, Goding says goodbye and turns around, smiling, walking back toward the playground. After all, it was time to get back to work. “Band-aid,” he said.
Will Geschke is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, he can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
