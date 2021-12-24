Melton Hefner plays the role of a wiseman as he stands before the handmade nativity scene he constructed for display in the front yard of his Roseburg home on Tuesday. Hefner said he first started displaying the scene at his home in the holiday season of 2015 and has been adding on to it every year since.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Six years ago, Melton Hefner of Roseburg felt called to create a full-sized nativity scene in his front yard.
The first year, he put a baby Jesus in a manger inside the stable he’d built. The second year, he created a couple of wise men and a camel from plywood.
This year, he retired and had time to make all the other characters, Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and all.
Each year, he himself joins the display dressed as a wise man in a costume his wife Darcy Hefner sewed for him out of cloth they picked up at Goodwill. They created his crown by wrapping a crown-shaped round piece with cloth and adding rhinestones from the Michaels craft store.
“The original idea was to build the manger and get the neighbors to come over and dress up. I think nothing of dressing up like a wise man, but apparently, the neighbors didn’t want to sit out there dressed up in the cold, rain or snow. I ended up kind of being the only one,” he said.
Starting at the beginning of December, Hefner poses with his nativity scene at his home at 472 W. Berdine St. once a week in the early evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 or 8 p.m. In the days leading up to Christmas, he goes out every evening.
This year, though, the neighbor across the street has joined him. Diane Nicolay dresses up in an angel costume she had from a play she’d been in years ago.
Hefner built the characters out of 3/4 inch plywood. He brings up a picture online of a camel or wise man, or whatever he’s making. Then he draws out the image onto a piece of plywood and cuts it out.
“Then I just sit in my garage there and paint them for hours at a time,” he said.
Lights shine on the display at night.
When people stop to look, he hands them small scrolls he’s made with Bible verses about the Christmas story and candy canes.
He said often people thank him for creating the nativity scene. It’s more than the usual lights on a house, he said.
“It’s the real, true meaning of Christmas,” he said.
He often asks the kids who stop at the nativity if they know the story of Jesus’s birth. Frequently, he said, they don’t.
To Hefner, the story means everything. It’s one of the central tenets of the Christian faith, that Jesus was born of the Virgin Mary and laid in a manger because there was no room in the inn.
“We have to keep telling the story, otherwise the story’s just going to go away,” he said.
I love this story! Thank you for sharing the true meaning of Christmas!
It's very heartwarming to read about Mr. Hefner doing what he loves.
What a great story!
