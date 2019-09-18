A 19-year-old man was injured after flipping his car on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the West Harvard Avenue on-ramp Wednesday morning.
Cody James Oleachea, 19, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center where he is was listed in good condition.
Oleachea was driving north on I-5 at approximately 9 a.m. when we allegedly lost control of his vehicle — a white, four-door sedan — while driving on the wet road near milepost 124. His vehicle slid into the concrete barrier, across the right shoulder of the roadway and rolled several times before stopping on the right-hand, northbound lane, according to police.
Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Roseburg Police Department and the Roseburg Fire Department assisted state police at the scene. Troopers said Oleachea was issued a warning for failing to drive within a lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.