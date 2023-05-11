Purchasing new chrome books and approving a joint position for a student job training program were two of the action items on Wednesday evening's Roseburg school board agenda. But community members who came to the meeting at John C. Fremont Middle School were there mainly for two reasons: to discuss the wages of classified staff and to show concern for Fullerton IV teacher Angelee Kenyon, who was placed on administrative leave.

