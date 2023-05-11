Purchasing new chrome books and approving a joint position for a student job training program were two of the action items on Wednesday evening's Roseburg school board agenda. But community members who came to the meeting at John C. Fremont Middle School were there mainly for two reasons: to discuss the wages of classified staff and to show concern for Fullerton IV teacher Angelee Kenyon, who was placed on administrative leave.
Each speaker had two minutes and 10 public comments were heard by the school board.
Melrose Elementary School’s Instructional Assistant Tracy Ayers raised concerns about the cost of living in Roseburg being high while classified employees’ wages remained stagnant.
“Roseburg is the fifth lowest paying district in the state of Oregon. To be clear, there are nearly 200 districts in Oregon and only four of those are paying the same or less,” said Ayers. “In order to continue paying for my bills I also still continue to work at the salon on my weekends and even some days after school.”
Other teachers, staff members and parents showed up to the meeting in support of Kenyon was allegedly escorted from the school for walking out of a meeting with Principal Debbie Price and Director of Human Resources Robert Freeman. Freeman was not present at the school board meeting.
Sharon Mason said she will be the substitute teacher for Kenyon’s class for the remainder of the school year.
“That being said, I have seen first-hand the effects of Angelee’s absence has had on the students," Mason said. "The class has lost their safe person, their connection person. All around, students are more disregulated. Behavior problems have increased with all students including those who have never had a single problem in the past."
A letter was handed out to those in attendance from Jared Cordon that also serves as an official statement on the matter of commenting on personnel employed by the school district.
Cordon’s statement said,
"Roseburg Public Schools strongly believes in open communication and transparency and is committed to remaining accountable to our community. At the same time, our district is also bound by legal and ethical obligations to protect the privacy and rights of our employees.
I would like to take this opportunity to further explain why we cannot comment on personnel matters, whether in one-on-one conversations, during School Board meetings, in the media, or in any other public forum.
Fairness: Our employees have the right for personnel matters to be reviewed in a fair, professional and private manner. These rights are afforded to employees, pursuant to state laws and our own policies. It is important to note that personnel matters often involve confidential and sensitive information, such as employee performance evaluations, disciplinary actions, and personal health information. As a public institution, we are required to adhere to strict regulations and laws regarding the protection of employee privacy and confidentiality.
Review process: The district has established formal processes for addressing personnel matters and for handling complaints by staff, students, parents and community members. These processes are designed to ensure that all employees are treated fairly and equitably and that any issues are resolved in a professional and confidential manner. The review process must be thorough and complete. The timeline for review periods may not occur as quickly as some would like; however, we must ensure a thorough process.
As a responsible employer, we must ensure that we are protecting the rights and interests of all individuals involved. Doing so ensures our employees’ rights are respected and that our resources are best directed toward the instruction and support of our students.
I ask that you please give us the grace to complete the review processes we are required to follow. Thank you for your understanding."
In other items:
- The school board approved the purchase of 550 Chromebooks at the cost of $163,900.
- Roseburg Public Schools and Umpqua Community College will have a joint staff position to align the student job training program.
- A school board meeting calendar for the next school year was approved.
- Budget and Sites Committee discussed adding Thurman Bell's name to the stadium at its May 5 meeting, but are still considering the financial ramifications.
- Superintendent Jared Cordon presented the enrollment report, which shows student numbers have stayed relatively stagnant in the past year despite a projected growth.
