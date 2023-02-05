Representatives from the Roseburg Senior Center accepted a $78,685 grant Thursday from Umpqua Health Alliance, a coordinated care organization that is a subsidiary of local healthcare company Umpqua Health.
The grant funds will go toward elevator repairs, which, according to grant writer and former senior center president Ruth Smith, will run upwards of $50,000 to bring it back to ADA compliance. Most of the remainder of the funds will go toward repairs on the roof on the senior center’s thrift store.
“It’s huge,” Smith said. “Without this, we wouldn’t be open.”
Smith, along with senior center president Steve Lewis, said that the senior center’s thrift store is one of their most important fundraising mechanisms.
“This [grant], it’s a godsend. We wouldn’t have been able to get the elevator fixed otherwise,” Lewis said.
Brent Eichman, the CEO of Umpqua Health, presented the check to Lewis inside the senior center Thursday morning.
“From Umpqua Health Alliance’s perspective, the senior center is a critical community asset,” Eichman said. “It’s one of the only reliable centers for cooling in the summer and heating in the winter. They provide an incredible array of services. For us, providing funding for helping with the facility, particularly the elevator, helps reduce health disparities.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
