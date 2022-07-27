The Roseburg Senior Center opened its doors to the public as a cooling center this week, and potentially beyond, as the weather forecast shows multiple days of extreme heat.
On Tuesday morning, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency through July 31 due to the heat paired with little to no overnight cooling. A news release warned that the heat could impact infrastructure, potentially causing power outages and disruptions in transportation.
“I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones,” Governor Brown said in a press release.
The Roseburg Senior Center is one of the cooling centers in Douglas County.
Not only a place with air conditioning and fans, the senior center is equipped with a number of cots for people to take naps and is also providing water, showers and two meals a day — Monday hamburgers were on the menu for dinner, Tuesday it was chili mac — all cost free thanks to the city of Roseburg.
“We’re all living in the same world. If we don’t help each other, who would help us?” Doris Loveday, a volunteer working in the kitchen, said. “Opening the doors for anyone who needs a cool place is the human thing to do.”
Loveday has worked at the Roseburg Senior Center for 10 years and has been volunteering long hours to help run the cooling center the past few days — preparing food and washing dishes.
At the cooling center a number of people lounged on the cots, though many seniors were also there — not to take advantage of the cooling but instead playing pinochle which happens every Tuesday and Thursday at noon.
Some of the people who used the cooling center were houseless and the center was one of the only means to escape the heat.
“This is a lifesaving place,” Matthew Bucc, who lives in his car, said. “It’s a miracle for us who can’t get out of the heat during the daytime.”
Not just used by Roseburg residents, Rebecca Brown traveled up from Myrtle Creek to use the center, because she could not find one there and lives in a tent. She plans to come back throughout the week to cool off, but is worried that she will not be able to due to the cost of gas.
Ruth Smith, president of the senior center, has been actively involved in getting the cooling center up and running. The center is open to anyone who needs to escape the heat, especially due to the risk of heat related illness such as heat stroke, according to Smith.
Volunteers are prepared to help if people are struggling due to the heat. The first step would be to bring them inside, sit them down and bring them water followed by an assessment to decide if an ambulance should be called, according to Smith.
Though many of the volunteers at the center are members of the senior center, Jennifer Carlsen came to volunteer with her 8-year-old and 12-year-old sons who went around handing out popsicles.
Carlsen is working toward her human services degree at Umpqua Community College and hopes to work in housing stability services once she graduates. She often brings her children with her to volunteer.
“I think it’s important for me and my children, because not everybody chooses to go without. Not everybody is bad because they need help. And it’s really important for them to see,” Carlsen said. “I’ve been homeless before. And it’s scary, and it’s hard to provide for yourself when you don’t know what you’re going to do the next day.”
The cooling center at Roseburg Senior Center is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday this week. Though they have had lots of donations of water, they are looking for other donations as well: socks and underwear for people to change into after showering and cool clothing such as shorts, tank tops, dresses and flip flops. Donations can be dropped off at the senior center at 1614 SE Stephens St. in Roseburg.
For more information about symptoms of heat related illnesses and what to do if someone appears to be exhibiting them, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.