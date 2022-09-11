For the second time this summer, volunteers at the Roseburg Senior Center stepped up to provide a cooling center for Douglas County residents. On Friday and Saturday, the center opened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to offer shelter from the Umpqua Basin’s forecasted heat wave.
The center, located on Southeast Stephens Street in Roseburg, works in partnership with the City of Roseburg to offer heat relief for people in need. Lunch, dinner and snacks are provided to visitors throughout the day.
In addition to food and water, cots from the Dream Center were brought in so people could rest and Adapt provided portable showers.
“This is really a community-wide effort,” Ruth Smith, the president of Roseburg Senior Center, said. “Several community organizations step up to help make this possible — Aviva, Adapt, UCAN, HIV Alliance and others. We even had some people stop in here to volunteer, just because they wanted something to do.”
The Roseburg Senior Center, which is an all-volunteer-run organization, agrees to open as a cooling center anytime there is a need in the community. The first time it opened this year was July 25. While this time the center was only open for two days, the July run lasted a week.
Roughly 30 people took advantage of the cooling center Friday and Saturday.
“One of the best things I heard someone say this time when they left is ‘thank you for making me feel like a human again,’” Smith said. “That says a lot.”
