Brighid Rickman of Roseburg won a $1,000 scholarship in the conclusion of the 63rd annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals competition Saturday night.
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the competition was conducted digitally for the first time and showcased in a three-night online broadcast.
The scholarship was presented to five of the 50 state representatives who received the highest scores from a panel of judges evaluating their personality, maturity and expressive ability during an individual interview.
Rickman was named Douglas County Distinguished Young Woman on March 9, 2019, at Umpqua Community College. She then won the state competition Aug. 3, 2019, at Chemeketa Community College to advance to the national competition.
Rickman is a graduate of Roseburg High School. This fall she plans to attend Oregon State University and wants to become an emergency physician.
She is the daughter of David and Stacey Rickman of Roseburg.
Elif Ozyurekoglu of Kentucky was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of America and won $30,000 in scholarships.
