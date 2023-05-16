Wednesday afternoon the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority accepted the Seven Seals Award during its monthly board meeting, which honors the companies initiative to support local veterans through consistent employment.
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Carol Hunt presented the plaque to the leadership of RUSA including Jim Baird, David Campos and Kelsey Ward. Other members of RUSA’s board were present as well.
David Harris with the U.S. Army was present to witness the event on behalf to show support and to show thanks for the efforts of RUSA.
The plaque stated, “For meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve.”
Currently, RUSA employs four veterans, according to Baird. “We have a policy set forth that makes it a preference for us to hire veterans in the local area,” said Baird.
Established in 1972, it is a part of ESGR’s mission to provide cooperation and understand between service members and their employers.
According to Hunt, many veterans don’t have a plan set in place when they are done in the service. Places like RUSA are a huge asset to the local community and especially to local veterans.
Founded in 1983 RUSA’s mission is to provide the highest quality of sewer service, to protect their customers and the environment, according to the RUSA website. RUSA is in charge of approximately 10,000 acres of the waste water system, 160 miles of mainline sewer pipe and 8 lift stations, according to its website.
