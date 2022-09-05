The City of Roseburg will bury a time capsule at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 outside city hall to mark the 150 years that have passed since Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly.
Artifacts and memorabilia from diverse groups, organizations and businesses will be placed inside the capsule. Roseburg designer Paul Whitworth and metal fabricator Bryson Steele are working to create a stainless steel time capsule that will be 24 inches wide and 16 inches tall and long.
A marker will be placed in the area, asking future citizens to open the capsule on Oct. 3, 2072 during bicentennial celebrations.
The time capsule is just one of the sesquicentennial celebrations planned by community organizers.
One of the items inside the time capsule will be a Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial journal, which residents can sign Oct. 2 during Roseburg 150 Party in the Park.
Residents are invited to the time capsule ceremony where Mayor Larry Rich, City Manager Nikki Messenger and perhaps others will make brief speeches.
Roseburg was first known as Deer Creek and was founded by homesteader Aaron Rose at the spot where Deer Creek and the South Umpqua River came together.
Rose's homestead later became a grocery store, roadside inn and tavern. He donated three acres of land and $1,000 for construction of the Douglas County Courthouse after voters approved moving the county seat from Winchester. The town name was changed in honor of Rose.
