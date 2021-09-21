Scott Wadsworth has long been a carpenter by trade and a blacksmith by hobby, so he started a YouTube channel called Essential Craftsman 5 years ago with tutorials on blacksmithing.
He moved on to teaching his viewers about handling tools, and then became interested in the idea of building a house from scratch and filming the entire process.
Last week, he stood in that completed home, a spacious craftsman-style beauty at the end of Daysha Drive in Roseburg.
It has been a monumental effort.
It takes years to build a house while teaching others how it’s done, while it would have taken about nine months just to build it without creating videos, Wadsworth said.
But while it’s been time-intensive, it’s also been hugely popular.
Wadsworth’s channel now has 1.06 million subscribers.
At an August open house for the home he built, he drew 300 visitors from all over the country.
On Friday, a couple from Hooper, Utah had arrived early to a second open house there. Wayne and Jan Haws were eager to see the finished product in person and to meet the man who they’d watch build it.
“I’m an electrical contractor, so he talks about stuff I relate to and building houses and building things. It’s all kind of something we do,” he said.
“I told my wife if we came across the plains, he and I would be in the back making sure everybody got through OK. Fixing things, fixing the wagons,” he said.
Wadsworth said his only explanation for the show’s popularity is that people are subconsciously aware that everything they need to live comes from somewhere else.
“Somebody else is making everything we use. It comes on a boat, it comes on a truck, and I think people — particularly the millennials — are kind of really interested in how things are made. They have sort of a desire to be able to make things, and so they kind of live that vicariously through YouTube,” he said.
The house on Daysha Drive is spacious, with oak floors and big windows. It’s been cleverly built to maximize the space available on a small, steep, difficult lot that had sat unused for more than two decades.
“It was kind of the junk lot of the tract,” Wadsworth said. “We picked the lot because it’s actually a film studio.”
As a filming site, the lot was perfect. There’s no through street, no road noise and a vacant lot on each side of the street buffering it from the neighbors.
Wadsworth performed nearly all the carpentry at the house and brought in the same local subcontractors he’s used in 26 years been a general contractor.
Their work, too, has been featured on the channel.
“I’ve got just the best subcontractors in Douglas County, the very best. And it’s been nice to be able to let some light shine on them,” Wadsworth said.
Wadsworth’s blacksmithing also added to the house. He built the metal railing going up a staircase and the copper range hood over the stove.
Nate Wadsworth, Scott Wadsworth’s son, does all the filming for the series. He grew up in Glide, but was living in Arizona and working in real estate and development when the series started.
When he started getting busy making lots of videos for the show, he decided to return to Douglas County. He now lives in Roseburg, about a five-minute drive from the house.
Nate Wadsworth attributes the show’s success to its combination of education and entertainment.
“When people are making a choice about how to spend their TV consumption time, I think it might feel a hair more useful than watching Breaking Bad,” he said.
Scott Wadsworth said it was bizarre how filming considerations entered into decisions about how to build the house.
“Do we include a hardwood floor or carpet? What type of railing? What do we put in this house, to maximize the opportunities to teach and entertain?” he said.
Still, he said, the primary consideration was always building the house well.
Sometimes, the process didn’t go smoothly.
Wadsworth built two sets of staircases in the home, one winding and one straight.
The winding stair takes the climber around a 180-degree turn while ascending, a design that helps compress the staircase.
It was on the straight stair, though, that Wadsworth ran into trouble.
“I built them incorrectly on the first video, had to own it, had to tear them out on the video and rebuild them, and I can tell you that crow is best when eaten warm,” he said.
Sometimes the viewers helped identify changes that should be made. The initial designs called for a bathroom right off the kitchen, but one viewer commented that there should always be at least two doors between a kitchen and a bathroom.
So that space was redesigned as a pantry instead, and the bathroom was placed under the stairs.
The commenter turned out to be Dave Heil, who had gone to Glide High School with Wadsworth and was watching the show from his home in Tokyo.
While he loved the work and is glad he did it, Wadsworth also said it was exhausting building a home for an audience and he doesn’t expect to do it again.
For the future, he’s going to steer his YouTube channel back to blacksmithing and other shop skills. The house will be sold.
“We’re very pleased with how it’s turned out. Mostly we’re pleased with the response and the reaction and new friends like these folks coming from Utah. It’s a blessing that people would go so far out of the way to engage,” Wadsworth said.
Nate Wadsworth said it was a big enough idea that when they started he didn’t know how the project would turn out. Now that it’s done, it feels like a big accomplishment.
“We did a job that we’re really proud of and our work, meaning the video series, will be up for a long, long time,” he said. “So unlike a lot of the work that tradesmen and contractors do — where they kind of put their heart and soul into a project and then they walk away and don’t ever see it again — we feel like we get to actually keep our hard work, which is this really valuable video series that we’re proud of,” he said.
