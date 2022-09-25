While working as a desk clerk in the post office in Roseburg some years ago, a fellow worker complained about Ross Adams while he talked and laughed with a customer.
“That guy is having too much fun to be working,” the postal worker reportedly said.
For Adams, bringing positivity to people is a part of his daily routine — and he made it an integral part of his work.
His 32-year career with the Roseburg post office came to an end Friday, a career that made him into something of a local legend — Adams says most people don’t know him as Ross Adams, but rather as “Ross from the post office.”
“I remember one time when they were introducing us at the Half Shell,” Adams said. “And they just went nuts one time when they introduced me. Those are the moments that I really remember, and I think: It worked. I did what I was supposed to do. Because when people appreciate what you do, you know you’re doing it right.”
Adams was born in California, but moved to Roseburg at a young age and was raised in the city, attending Umpqua Community College as a theater major. He’s worked at the YMCA of Douglas County, a Grocery Outlet, at a racquetball court and spent four years in the U.S. Air Force — but the post office is where he found his calling.
Adams spent 26 years of his career working as a desk clerk, using his friendly demeanor to his full advantage, hoping to bring light into people’s days, even if they’re struggling.
“I don’t know what that person is going through, you know? Maybe their mom just died,” Adams said. “Maybe they’re really sick, they’ve just gotten told they have cancer. Maybe they’re just a jerk. But me being a jerk isn’t going to help me, and it’s not going to help them.”
Adams would get to know regulars at the post office, converse with them in line and even get customers to start singing. He recalls one day when he had the line singing “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and would frequently sing children’s favorite Christmas carols around the holiday season.
Another quirk Adams brought to the post office was what he called “Pick on Ross Fridays” — a day that gave free rein to anyone who wanted to pick on him during his shift.
“One of the greatest compliments I thought was when people could stand in line for two minutes and feel comfortable enough to insult me,” Adams said. “I’d have people come in, they’d have no business at the post office, they just come in and say ‘Hey Ross, you’re a jerk.’”
Adams was overwhelmed by the support he received from the community over the years, especially in the recent weeks leading up to his final shift. Co-workers didn’t want him to retire, customers missed seeing him at the front desk — and Adams feels that this kindness needs reciprocating.
Adams is planning a public retirement party for the afternoon of Oct. 15, hosted at his church at 1643 SE Jackson St. in downtown Roseburg, to thank everyone who’s shown him appreciation over the years.
“I think there’s a lot of people who think I just left and didn’t say bye, didn’t do anything,” Adams said. “I just left and they were like, ‘Where’s Ross?’ So, this is my opportunity to say no, I didn’t forget about you. I remember all those times, I remember that conversation we had, I remember what you said … I would love to see you so I can tell you in person how much I appreciate you.”
After retirement, Adams — who is also a published author after writing a book called ‘The Brandenburg Christmas’ 12 years ago — plans to continue pursuing writing. But most important to him is his mentality on how you should treat yourself and others: positivity is key, and as he says, “you get what you give in life.”
“There’s always something you can have in your life that’s good,” Adams said. “The dark is always trying to drive out the light, but light will always overcome darkness. If you walk into a room and you turn the light on, the whole room is light. But you turn off the light, it becomes dark again. And I think the way I’ve always looked at it —”
He paused for a brief second. Maybe he was thinking about the woman who brought him out to see her mother in the car earlier that afternoon to wish him luck after retirement. Maybe he was thinking about the unhoused person who, years ago, thanked Adams for treating him like a human being, believing in him when nobody else did.
He could have been thinking of a lot of things, but after 32 years, there’s too many people to choose from, too many moments to remember. All he knows, is that the next day, now as a newly retired man, he’s going to choose how he wants to live his life — living it the same way he had every day at the post office.
“My job is to be a light,” he said.
