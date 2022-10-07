Sheri Moothart has submitted her resignation from Roseburg City Council. The city council will have to officially accept her resignation at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting and declare a vacancy.
“My new job is taking up a substantial amount of time and I feel that I am not representing Ward 1 or the city to the best of my ability,” Moothart wrote in her resignation letter to Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich and City Manager Nikki Messenger on Oct. 2.
Moothart ran for the position in the fall of 2020 and began her service in January 2021. Her term was set to expire at the end of 2024.
“I have enjoyed my time on the council and as the chairperson of the Historic Review Commission,” she wrote. “I am hoping to have the time in the near future to see the downtown murals.”
Moothart represents Ward 1, which is northeast Roseburg — north of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard it includes the Rocky Ridge neighborhood, areas around Jo Lane Middle School and to the northern city boundary near Interstate 5.
She served as the chair for the historic resource review commission and was a committee member on the charter review.
Once Roseburg City Council announces the vacancy, applications can be filed to serve the remainder of the term.
City staff’s recommendation to the council is to accept applications until Nov. 4 and interview candidates at the Nov. 14 meeting.
In addition to Moothart’s resignation, Monday’s city council meeting Roseburg will include a proclamation for Fire Prevention Week, discuss a public works commission vacancy and listen to comments on an annexation and zone change. Noel Groshong died suddenly on Sept. 14, which left a vacancy on the public works commission. Groshong's obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The News-Review.
Kyle Bailey, news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN, assisted in the reporting.
