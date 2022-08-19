Maintenance will start on 2.2 miles of Roseburg streets on Aug. 25 to help extend the lifespan.
Roseburg Public Works Department has hired contractors to apply slurry seals to sections of streets between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., from Aug. 25 - 27.
Slurry seals combine a thin layer of gravel or “aggregate” with an asphalt emulsifier, which is then applied to a paved surface to help preserve the underlying structure and provide a smoother driving surface.
“Applying a slurry seal is a great way to keep good pavement in good condition and prevent expensive repairs in the future,” Roseburg Public Works Director Dawn Easley said in a press release.
City officials are asking that vehicles be moved from the streets to allow crews to complete the work. Signs will be placed three days before each closure. Any vehicle found on those streets after the scheduled start date will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Street sections should be finished within one day. Service providers such as waste disposal, post office and delivery services have been notified and given schedules to work around. Emergency responders will have complete access.
Roads accessible from Parker Road south of Newton Creek Road will have limited access on Aug. 26. Parking will only be available on Newton Creek Road for up to eight hours that day while nearby streets are slurry sealed.
Here are the street sections scheduled for maintenance (all dates tentative, as weather permits):
Thursday, Aug. 25
NW Calkins Avenue: From NW Troost Street to NW El Dorado Street.
W Keady Court: From W Harvard Avenue to end of street.
W Bertha Avenue: From W Stanton Street to W Elaine Avenue.
W Elaine Avenue: From W Stanton Street to W Bertha Avenue.
W Alpha Street: From W Fair Street to end of street.
Friday, Aug. 26
NW Calkins Avenue: From NW El Dorado Street to NW Keasey Street.
NE Parker Road: From NE Newton Creek Road to end of street.
NE Peggy Avenue: From NE Parker Road to end of street.
Dobie Court: From Kirby Avenue to end of street.
Kirby Avenue: From NE Parker Road to end of street.
NE Carmen Street: From Kirby Avenue to end of street.
Saturday, Aug. 27
NW Kline Street: From NW Valley View Drive to NW Moore Avenue.
NW Kline Street: Fr om NW Garden Valley Boulevard to NW Valley View Drive.
W Stanton Street: From W Harvard Avenue to 450 feet south of W Bertha Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.