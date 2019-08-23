roseburg
Some Harvard I-5 ramps to reopen after weekend
The southbound Interstate 5 ramps at the Exit 124 off Harvard Avenue are scheduled to reopen at the end of this weekend.
The new traffic signals on the west side of the interchange will be inspected around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Dan Latham said in a press release. The ramps and the south end of Bellows Street are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.
The two week-ramp closures began Aug. 11.
Over the past 11 days, contractor Knife River Materials excavated the southbound ramps and Bellows Street, built two pedestrian islands, installed concrete curbs and sidewalks and replaced traffic signals. Knife River has completed a base layer of paving on the ramps and Bellows Street and will pave the top layer across the entire intersection within the next few days.
Most work that impacts traffic is scheduled to take place prior to Labor Day. Drivers can expect intermittent nighttime lane closures next week. All work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
The new traffic signals on Harvard Avenue at the Roseburg High School entrance are expected to be turned on next month.
For more information, visit Roseburg124.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.