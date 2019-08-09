The southbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps at exit 124 on West Harvard Avenue will close for two weeks beginning 7 p.m. Sunday.
Officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation said exit 124 is being temporarily closed to allow Knife River to excavate and rebuild the ramps.
Harvard Avenue drivers wishing to head south will detour using the northbound Interstate 5 entrance, drive 1 mile and then take exit 125. They'll then take the exit 125 southbound entrance.
Southbound Interstate 5 drivers will make a similar turnaround at exit 123 near the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Bellows Street will also be closed for rebuilding during the same time period. Bellows Street serves 25 houses near Roseburg High School. Residents will detour through the high school parking lot to reach Harvard Avenue while construction is underway.
Some sidewalks will also be closed during construction, and detour routes will be posted.
The closures are due to a $1.9 million reconstruction project. It includes installing new traffic signals on both sides of the Harvard interchange, adding turn lanes, making safety and pedestrian improvements, and realigning the intersection of the southbound ramps and Bellows Street with Harvard Avenue.
More information about the project and detours can be found online at Roseburg124.com.
