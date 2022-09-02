The splash pad at Fir Grove Park will be open through Labor Day. The kid-friendly watering hole, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk, is located just off of West Harvard Avenue behind the Umpqua Valley Arts Center.
Courtesy of City of Roseburg
There's good news for families who are looking for a way to escape the heat this weekend because the splash pad at Fir Grove Park will be open through Labor Day.
The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of this week, meaning the water could be a nice reprieve for children and adults.
Operated by Roseburg Parks and Recreation staff, the splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk. The kid-friendly water activity is located just off of West Harvard Avenue behind the Umpqua Valley Arts Center.
The splash pad is a free, seasonal park amenity open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. It is scheduled to close Tuesday.
