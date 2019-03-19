Dressed in green and sipping local craft brews, Douglas County residents celebrated St. Patrick’s Day one day early Saturday at the annual Grub & Pub Crawl.
The bar-hopping event drew about 1,800 people and raised at least $2,000 for programs that give youth with special needs the chance to play sports.
For Felicia Jarvis, the pub crawl is an annual ritual and a birthday celebration. She was born on St. Patrick’s Day. Jarvis sipped a peach ale at Backside Brewing Company and chatted with a group of friends including Ivy Olson.
It was Olson’s first time at the pub crawl, and she was off to a good start with a hard cider from Bandon Rain she said was delicious.
Jarvis planned to get her face painted with a clover, a heart or a rainbow, and she was looking forward to corned beef tacos at North Forty Beer Company. She said she likes to support the local breweries.
“We try to only hit bars participating in the pub crawl, giving proceeds to the fundraiser,” she said.
An afternoon cornhole tournament didn’t draw the crowds Saturday, possibly because of the sunny weather, but attendance picked up in the evening. Organizer Andy Hatfield said he was pleased with this year’s event.
“I think it went good. It was a good group of people,” he said.
The pub crawl was originally organized by Hatfield’s father, Dean Hatfield, to support the Taylor/Hatfield Memorial Fund. The fund is named in memory of Dean Hatfield’s mother, Zelma Taylor, and his late wife, Jeanne Hatfield, who had been a teacher and a volunteer for 20 years with the Douglas County Special Olympics program.
Andy Hatfield said all the money raised from the pub crawl goes toward Douglas County youth with disabilities. The biggest chunk of the money raised goes to the Douglas Education Service District and YMCA of Douglas County’s Partner Sports Camp, a two-day camp in which young people with special needs are paired with youth volunteers to participate in sports like basketball, tennis, soccer and swimming. Pub crawl money also goes toward the Douglas Education Service District’s Motor Activities Training Program, which gives severely disabled youth with mobility issues a chance to participate in a day of sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.