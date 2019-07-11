Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing at a homeless camp in Roseburg.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night at a property known as the "Freedom Camp" at the 1800 block of Southeast Mill Street.
Dispatchers received a call reporting the stabbing at approximately 11:30 p.m. Deputies and officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded and found 28-year-old Nathaniel Wayne Creveston suffering from a stab wound, said Brad O'Dell, a sheriff's spokesman, in a press release.
"Deputies and officers provided medical care to Creveston until an ambulance arrived and transported him to (CHI) Mercy Medical Center," O'Dell said. "He was later transferred to an undisclosed hospital for further care."
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.