A Douglas County Sheriff’s corporal recognized a stolen car in the area of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Sweetbriar Avenue, which resulted in a short chase and foot pursuit near Walmart on Saturday.
Douglas County Sheriff Sgt. Mark Norris gave the following account:
Douglas County Sheriff Cpl. Kody Reavis of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle matching the description of a stolen white 1993 Honda Civic at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday. After a short chase, Norris said two males fled the scene after vacating the car near a loading dock behind Walmart. Both were apprehended after a short foot chase by Roseburg police and sheriff’s deputies.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, who reported shortness of breath, was taken to Mercy Medical Center to be medically cleared before he was lodged at Douglas County jail on charges in connection with the case. His name was not immediately available.
Norris said a third person, who happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, was briefly detained before he was released.
