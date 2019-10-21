The League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley will present a historical slideshow entitled "Women's Suffrage Centennial Celebration" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
The event will provide information about the women's suffrage movement and an opportunity to plan a series of community events designed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The League is planning celebrations in 2020 and welcomes community members and groups who would like to partner with it. All genders are welcome.
Information: 541-672-1914
