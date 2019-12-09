A two-vehicle collision on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg Sunday afternoon sent a black 2007 Toyota RAV4 into a power pole at the intersection of Harvard and Stewart Park Drive.
Officers from the Roseburg Police Department said there were only minor injuries were reported. The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, but the street was closed for about three hours while utility crews worked to stabilize the pole, which was hanging precariously over the street.
Police said Summer Thomas of Roseburg was heading east in her black 2008 Mazda 6 when the driver of the RAV4, Cassy Burdge of Oakland, pulled out of West Union Street to turn onto Harvard and didn't see the other vehicle. The collision caused Burdge's vehicle to veer into the power pole and break it off in front of the Fly Away Travel.
The pole stayed standing, but at a severe angle leaning over the street. Utility crews were called in to stabilize the pole until it could be replaced and repaired. The Roseburg Fire Department also responded to block off Harvard from Union Street to Stewart Park Drive because of the risk the dangling pole posed.
Motorists had to take an alternate route either through Stewart Park or on West Fairhaven Street to West Brown Street and then back to Harvard on West Wharton Street
Police said there were some homes that lost power after the crash.
The occupants of both vehicles were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for their injuries.
Crews returned to the scene Monday, working to replace the pole and make any repairs to the lines that might be needed.
