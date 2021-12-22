Conner Doppelmayr was pinned as a chief petty officer for the Naval Sea Cadet Corps Saturday at a ceremony at the American Legion building in Roseburg.
Chief petty officer is the highest possible rank in the Sea Cadets. Doppelmayr, a junior at Sutherlin High School, is only the second member of the Roseburg division of the Sea Cadets to receive the honor.
During the ceremony, Kaleb Clements, the first of the Roseburg Sea Cadets to become a chief petty officer, pinned the anchors onto Doppelmayr’s collar that signify his promotion. Clementz, who became a chief petty officer in 2019, is currently an active duty airman in the U.S. Navy.
Retired U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer Jim Little spoke at the ceremony about the role and importance of chief petty officers. Doppelmayr’s father, Navy veteran Matthew Johnson presented him with his “cover,” or chief’s hat.
Next week, Doppelmayr will attend a petty officer leadership academy in Fort Worden, Washington. He will also staff a six-week drug awareness and prevention training program online in January.
To become a chief petty officer, Dopplemayr had to first be promoted through the ranks from E1 to E6. Chief petty officer is an E7 rank. It took Doppelmayr just 3.5 years to move from an E1 to an E7.
Cadets must provide community service, meet physical standards, and maintain good academic standing. Doppelmayr logged more than 150 hours of volunteer time for organizations including the American Legion, the Roseburg Senior Center, Wreaths Across America, the Department of Human Services and the Sutherlin School District.
To achieve the rank, he had to staff a recruit training program, which put him in charge of 30 cadets.
“There are fun things during recruit training, like this past year when I staffed we got to have a face-to-face competition with the Young Marines,” he said.
His mother Shelley Johnson is the commanding officer for his division, and she set him additional requirements for promotion.
Johnson also required Doppelmayr to obtain leadership advice from 10 chiefs, either Sea Cadet chiefs, military chiefs or police or fire chiefs.
Doppelmayr said he received a lot of good advice.
One piece that stood out for him was to remember past leaders that he’s had.
“If there’s something you didn’t like about the way they led, then you can change that with your leading style,” he said.
Another piece of advice was to make sure he makes the right decisions for the right reasons.
“You wouldn’t want to endanger your troops, so you’d want to make sure that you make a decision that wouldn’t hurt them,” he said.
Cadets who are promoted to at least an E3 training and go on to join the military will come out of boot camp at a higher rank than they would otherwise.
Doppelmayr said he’s not sure whether he wants to go to college or immediately enlist in the Navy after he graduates from high school.
If he does go into the Navy, he hopes to become a master at arms, a military police officer for the Navy.
“I kind of want to be a dog handler, a canine handler. I’ve always liked bigger dogs,” he said.
Congratulations Chief Petty Officer! Well deserved as well earned. And thank you, Ms. Johnson for your investment in your son's motivation and ambition toward service. [smile]
