A piece of uneaten pizza. A plastic container with food so badly decomposed it’s no longer possible to tell what it was. Discarded wrappers.
These are the bits of discarded garbage a group of Roseburg High School students picked up as they made their way down the bike path from the school to Stewart Park Saturday morning.
About 40 students turned out for the cleanup, which was sponsored by the RHS student leadership team and Blue Zones Project-Umpqua. Associated Student Body Vice President Marinda Carlyle, who helped organize the event, said she was thrilled so many people came out to help.
“Honestly this turnout is humongous. We were only expecting a couple students and having 40-plus kids and also staff is really great,” Carlyle said. “It shows a lot about our community and about our school spirit as a whole.”
Carlyle said the route was chosen because many students use it during strength training classes.
“These kids run past the litter and the trash every single time,” she said.
Associated Student Body President Ally Woodring said many students want to help make a difference.
“It’s a really early Saturday morning, so we weren’t really expecting a lot but we’re grateful for everyone that came out and super stoked that it’s this many kids,” Woodring said.
Principal Jill Weber joined the kids. She said it was a good way to spend a Saturday.
“This is important to them, and so it’s important to me,” she said.
Student Eliana Bruton said she thought the people who left the trash may just have been lazy, and she thought it might be a good idea to place garbage cans along the way to help reduce litter.
It was Bruton who found the piece of pizza, and she was glad to be wearing rubber gloves when she picked it up.
“It’s kinda gross. I wish they either would have finished the piece of pizza or thrown it away,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.