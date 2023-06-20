Roseburg Parks and Recreation Coordinator Tracy Moser, left, and Jackie Ashcraft hang art projects in the trees at Fir Grove Park on Monday morning as part of the Tapes-Trees in the Park, which will be unveiled at noon Thursday.
A city-sanctioned yarn bombing is how Holly Jenson described the upcoming “Tapes-Trees in the Park” art exhibit at Fir Grove Park.
The city of Roseburg asked fiber artists to contribute art to be displayed on the trees in the park throughout the summer, similar to how yarn bombers will wrap objects or structures in public places in knitted or crocheted material as a form of street art.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Coordinator Tracy Moser said she was hoping for maybe a dozen contributions, but received 36 registrations that will decorate 42 trees along the accessible paved path on Fir Grove’s north side near the South Umpqua River.
“We’re really excited to get the reaction from the community about an outdoor art gallery like this,” Moser said. “It’s the first time we’ve done anything like this and feedback that we’ve been getting from the participants has been super-positive and their enthusiasm is getting us way more excited.”
A grand opening of the outdoor art gallery will take place at noon Thursday in the parking lot near Stewart Park Drive Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge.
“The pieces come to live on the trees,” Moser said. Some of the pieces came with very specific instructions on how to install them on the trees.
Moser and several of the artist are installing the exhibit this week, leading up to the grand opening.
Jackie Ashcraft created a piece called “Rainbow Connection,” which has a rainbow at the top, but also includes butterflies, a rain cloud and flowers.
“There are a lot of kids here to see the art, so I wanted it to look like a coloring book page come to live,” she said.
Ashcraft knitted most of her piece, a skill she learned from her mother. She also paid tribute to her late mother, by including a white butterfly in the art.
“Everyone did something different,” Debbie Hadwen said while installing her art.
The hope is to keep the display in place for three months, if the elements don’t interfere.
Moser said she got the idea from a small town in Indiana where the display was up for an entire year. The opening of the outdoor gallery will coincide with the Summer Arts Festival, which will take place at Fir Grove Park from Friday to Sunday.
Umpqua Valley Arts Community Outreach Director Sarah Holborow offered a free pass to the Summer Arts Festival to each of the artists.
“I think it’s great,” Jenson said. “When I started crocheting I heard about yarn bombing and I thought I would love to do that, but I don’t want to get in trouble. So this is like a city-sanctioned yarn bombing.”
Editor’s Note: The News-Review Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey is one of the people who submitted a crochet project for Tapes-Trees in the Park.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
Very nice!
And it turns out a lot better than is often the case for a tree that gets a tape or a painted ring around it.
