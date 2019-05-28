Once the model airplane enthusiasts made their descent into the Roseburg Regional Airport on Friday, the 48th annual Northwest Control-Line Regionals competition took off.
The three-day miniature aircraft competition is the largest in the Northwest and features miniature plane aviators from across the western U.S. and Canada. This year, 67 people entered planes into several event classes such as aerobatics, combat, racing, speed, Navy carrier and scale modeling.
"Control-line" refers to the steel wires that pilots use to control their planes, which were powered by electric motors, internal combustion or jet engines.
With the hobby dating back to the late 1930s, many contestants have been flying with each other in such competitions for decades, said assistant contest director John Thompson.
Although similar aviation hobbies such as remote-controlled planes and drones have been gaining popularity, contestants said they still enjoy a passionate community with well-attended events.
"There's a science to it," said Gary Weems, who's a member of Eugene's local control-line club.
Plane designs varied widely based on the event, with wingspans as much as six feet or weighing as little as a few ounces. Many planes had original designs, built from scratch for speeds up to 200 mph. Others were to-scale replicas of real planes.
Weems said he recently decided to get back into the hobby after he was cleaning out his garage and stumbled upon miniature aircraft equipment from when he was a teenager. It's a common story for many of the people at the competition, he said.
"I thought, 'well, I got all the stuff, might as well give it a try,'" Weems said.
His planes weren't ready to fly in the Roseburg competition, but he wanted to help run the competitions and support other club members.
With real planes taking off on runways in the background at the airport, Weems was timing pilots in one of the smaller-engine combat events.
Combat events feature two pilots stationed in a central circle only a few feet wide. Once the match begins, pilots use the propeller on their plane and try to cut a ribbon trailing from their opponent's plane — that's worth 100 points.
Pilots also score one point for every second the plane is in the air. Engines frequently die and have to be restarted during the match. When an engine dies, someone on the sideline sprints over to the plane to help restart it as the other pilot keeps flying — similar to a pit crew in a car race.
As they're flying, the pilots engage in a kind of dance, walking around their opponent in a tight circle while pulling and maneuvering their plane.
The steel wires held by the pilots frequently get tangled, forcing the pilots to untangle them in the middle of a match before both planes are sent to the ground.
Dave Crabtree, another miniature aviator, was making sure the pressure on the steel wires was exactly right on each plane before the match began.
"It has to be 12 pounds for these planes, but for the larger ones it's as much as 35 pounds," Crabtree said.
"You'll usually get a mid-air collision," Crabtree said seconds before the two planes he was watching collided, sending one plane crashing to the ground while the other continued buzzing on.
He said no one gets angry when the wires get tangled or there's a collision because it's all part of the contest.
"Everyone has seven or eight planes with them, and they're just happy to be here," Crabtree said.
