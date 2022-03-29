After a nationwide search, The News-Review has selected Tiffany Coleman as its next managing editor. Coleman, who has strong ties to Southern Oregon, is a local journalist with several years of newsroom leadership experience. She will be responsible for managing daily newsroom operations and maintaining connections with the community.
“We are very fortunate to have Tiffany join our team,” Rachelle Carter, The News-Review’s vice president and general manager, said. “Her ideas align with the direction we want to take this company. The fact she’s a ‘local’ and has strong ties to our community is a bonus. I’m excited to get to work with, and learn from her.”
Coleman graduated from Roseburg High School, and later attended and graduated from Umpqua Community College. She has worked for The News-Review twice in the past. The first time as a neighborhood paper carrier as a young teenager. The second time as a part-time sports writer after graduating from high school.
“I must have ink in my blood,” Coleman said. “For as long as I can remember, I have always loved the news business. I am thrilled I get to return to the place that kickstarted my professional love for storytelling.”
After graduating from UCC, Coleman left Douglas County to complete her journalism degree at Southern Oregon University. Her first job as a professional journalist was at KOBI-TV in Medford. Originally hired as an assignment editor, Coleman quickly became a newscast producer. She spent the next 13 years working in TV news stations across the country.
“I never imagined I would end up working in TV news,” she said. “I always thought I would be a print journalist, but that’s not how it turned out. I have since discovered that whether news arrives in print or through airwaves, it all boils down to storytelling, which is something I love and have always done.”
Coleman’s news career took a turn when her twin sons joined the military. After years of covering heart-wrenching events such as the Oklahoma City Bombing, the 9/11 attacks, and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, she stepped away from working in the news business and used her journalism skills for jobs in higher education.
“I could no longer watch the unedited bloodshed I was seeing behind the scenes,” she said. “Knowing my boys were out there fighting for our country, it was just too much for me to handle. Working in a college or university communications and marketing department was safe, but it was also something I could easily support.”
While Coleman never thought she would end up with such a diverse career, one thing she did know is that someday, she wanted to return home.
“In the 30-plus years I have been a journalist, I have worked in six television station newsrooms, one corporate news headquarters, and three college/university communications and marketing departments,” Coleman said. “While I have enjoyed my coast-to-coast experiences, I am most happy I can stay in the community where I have chosen to live.”
Coleman’s top priorities as the new managing editor are maintaining the newspaper’s long-standing connection with the community and working to embrace emerging technologies related to news and storytelling.
“In a day and age when technology has drastically changed the way people receive and share information, we will need to come up with new and different ways of reaching people where they are,” she said. “We must be vigilant in maintaining our relevance and value within our community, and I am looking forward to meeting this challenge as we move forward.”
Along with managing editor duties, Coleman is entering the final stages of earning a doctorate in global leadership. She also holds a master’s degree in management.
“Years ago, a few local mentors told me that I needed to go to college if I wanted to work as a full-time journalist,” Coleman said. “I guess I took that advice to heart because I have yet to stop learning.”
Welcome aboard, Ms. Coleman.
