Thelma Sayers, former First Citizen of Roseburg, turns 100 on Thursday.
In her long life, she has traveled the world and volunteered countless hours to educational programs.
As a young mother she was a missionary in Alaska, where she learned to drive a dog sled.
At 90, she went on a zip line in Costa Rica.
Sayers' long and interesting life began Nov. 5, 1920, in Crumpsall, a small town in Northern England.
Her father Alfred Jones had died following his service in World War I. The cause of death was trench nephritis, a mystery ailment that attacked the kidneys and killed many troops who had served in that war.
At the age of 3, Sayers immigrated to America with her mother Gertrude Jones. They had expected to be picked up by relatives after arriving at Ellis Island, but the family member who arrived was incorrectly told by officials that they weren't there.
The next day Thelma's more insistent uncle John Clarke convinced the authorities to check again, saying surely they couldn't have misplaced a woman and child.
Finally, the pair were found in a dormitory where they were the only two English speakers. They followed Uncle Clarke to Connecticut, where Thelma grew up first in a town called Bristol and later in another Connecticut town called Plainville.
As a high school student, Sayers admired Amelia Earhart and wanted to be an aviatrix. No vocational courses were available on that subject, so she took woodworking instead.
Next, she thought she'd like to be a nurse, but after a friend was injured in a car accident she realized she couldn't stand to see someone suffer.
"My third choice was to be a missionary, to go out and help people and that's what I ended up doing," she said.
At 17, she was accepted into the Episcopal Church Army, the church's missionary branch. After a probationary period, she was assigned to serve at an educational mission in Sanborn, New Jersey.
While serving there, she met up with Albert Sayers, an Episcopal priest and missionary she had briefly met on a New York trip.
They fell in love and were able to persuade the church to let them move together to Alaska. There, they were first sent to Anchorage and then assigned to serve Native Alaskans at a missionary boarding school in remote Nenana. Nenana is about 400 miles north of Anchorage and back then it was linked to it only by a railroad.
Much of the traveling there was done on a dog sled pulled by a team of eight huskies and malamutes.
She recalled one particularly perilous trip across the Nenana River with her 4-year-old son in tow.
"My husband decided to come back across the river would be safe enough. On the way back, he would go ahead on his snowshoes and David was in a cardboard box we fixed with furs all around him. I drove the sled," she said.
The ice on top of the river should have been a solid 2 to 3 feet thick. But this time, an air hole had formed where water had bubbled up and the ice that formed above the bubble was very thin.
"We got partway across the river and the lead dog got across and the next two dogs fell down in the water," she said.
She fought desperately to hold the sled back so that it wouldn't go down — with herself and David — into the water. And she shouted to her husband that the dogs were in the water.
Two more dogs went down.
Albert Sayers came back and managed to pull the first two dogs out, but he couldn't get the next two.
"He was just ready to cut them loose and let them go, because we had two more dogs before the sled went down. Never 'til this day have we known what happened, but all of a sudden they just made a big lunge, the ones that were out and just passed the sled and everything over," Thelma Sayers said.
"We got across there and David said — he was about 4 years old at the time — he said, 'Look Dad we can go fishing now. There's water there.' Then we started laughing and crying at the same time," she said.
Thelma Sayers had many things to adjust to at the mission. It was 50 or 60 degrees below zero when she arrived, and the furnace was busted. They had a fireplace large enough to burn a 4-foot-long log, though.
One day she froze her nose while walking. Another day she learned to drive a tractor so she could plow the field for potato planting.
After their time in Nanana, the Sayers family returned to Anchorage where Albert and Thelma helped build the All Saints Episcopal Church. After a few years there, they moved to Grants Pass where Albert Sayers served as priest and eventually moved to Roseburg.
David Sayers currently lives in Roseburg. Thelma has a second son Richard Sayers, who currently lives in Puyallup, Washington. Albert Sayers died in 1999.
Thelma Sayers has spent most of her life in volunteer work with the church and other community organizations.
"There's been so much to do. That's why it's hard for me to sit around and not be able to do something every day to help somebody else," she said.
The number of organizations she's volunteered for is too numerous to list here. Among them are the AFS foreign exchange program, the Roseburg Sister City program, Roseburg Community Concert Association, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the PEO International women's scholarship program.
In 1995 she was awarded Roseburg First Citizen. She said she was so shocked she forgot to give a speech.
"I was so surprised by the whole thing I couldn't say anything. I just said thank you I think and walked off," she said.
She made up for it the following year as she introduced the next First Citizen.
Sayers loves to travel and has traveled all over the world, including Egypt, Europe, China and four trips to Roseburg's sister city in Japan. Two places she's never been are the North Pole and South America.
At 90, she visited Costa Rica in Central America and enjoyed a trip on a zip line. She was awaiting an operation on her right hand, so she received a little help. She rode on the knees of the men working the zip line as she progressed farther and farther upward for about a dozen levels of the ride. They made sure she braked in time to stop at each level.
When they discovered her age, they said she was the oldest woman they'd had on the zip line.
Riding a zip line, she said, was fun.
"You're up along the treetops and you look down and here are these people they're just like ants walking way down below you," she said.
Sayers still visits a gym in downtown Roseburg three days a week.
The secret to a long life is faith and movement, she said.
"I guess I've always believed in God and that there was someone there taking care of me all the time, and just keep moving, keep moving," she said.
Her advice for future generations is to keep looking for ways to serve others.
"You just have to think of other people, that's all, and be conscious of their needs and wants and desires but don't give up on your own," she said.
Nice article and inspiring woman! Thank you.
It's interesting to note that the etiology of trench nephritis is still not known. I'd have guessed that a researcher by now would have identified DNA from a hantavirus or Borrelia or something, in remains of a soldier who died back then.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0085253815520036
