White Oak Medical Clinic hired medical assistant Danielle Teichner in July 2020, just two days before she had to attend a three-week training with the Oregon Army National Guard.
Over the next year and a half, Teichner would go on to be deployed twice as a National Guard medic — first to the Archie Creek Fires in Douglas County and then to Jackson County, where she delivered COVID-19 vaccinations.
Employers must hold a job for their employees during National Guard deployments. Some try to skirt the law by reducing hours or job responsibilities, and some violate it by finding excuses to fire employees when they get back.
White Oak did none of those things. Instead, it gave Teichner a raise and a promotion.
“They were really kind and supportive,” Teichner said.
Teichner is so grateful that she nominated the company and her boss for a Patriotic Employer Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which was presented on Thursday by ESGR representative Carol Hunt.
White Oak Office Manager Gabrielle Lacharite said the company was thrilled to get the award, but wasn’t expecting one.
“For us, when we employ someone they become like family. So whatever is important to them we try to support,” she said.
Lacharite said she was also happy to support Teichner’s work with the National Guard because what she was doing was important.
“We really see it as supporting her and also supporting the community, and we’re really big on that. We try to be a good model in the society,” she said.
When Teichner returned from her Archie Creek deployment, Lacharite told her she was getting a raise.
“I was really shocked,” Teichner said. “I thought I was being called in to be fired, or being told I wasn’t the right fit. She told me, ‘No, we’re actually giving you a raise.’”
After Teichner returned from her Spring 2021 deployment giving COVID-19 vaccinations in Jackson County, her training proved useful back home.
White Oak asked her to take on the responsibility of running its COVID-19 vaccine clinic for patients and the community.
Hunt praised the clinic’s enthusiasm Thursday, and said it makes her proud to be in Douglas County, which she said is a perfect place for veterans and military service members.
“Not only did they allow Danielle to go and serve, but she got a promotion and she got a raise. They really went the extra mile,” she said.
Teichner said she joined the National Guard because her father was an Army medic.
“I want to continue that family legacy and also contribute to my community. I’ve had the opportunity to see how veterans, they’ve given their service and I wanted to be able to do that as well,” she said.
She said being in the National Guard has been both exciting and stressful.
“But I put the focus on exciting because I didn’t expect to have so many opportunities to meet different members of the community and just see people from different walks of life. So it’s been really amazing and I feel like it’s giving me a much better perspective as a future health provider in the community,” she said.
