Landru Garza, a 2020 graduate of Roseburg High School, runs through a makeshift conditioning course as part of the Delayed Entry Program for the U.S. Marines, along with six other “poolees” Wednesday at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Poolees meet regularly with their Marine recruiter and undergo physical and mental drills to prepare them for recruit training. Garza, along with Easton Bonney and Anthony Ardito, are expected to report Sept. 8 to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, where they will train before entering the Marines.
Good for them. See, not all American youth are in Potland burning the town and beating up the helpless.
