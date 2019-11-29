The 2109 annual Douglas County Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.

The lights on the Douglas Fir that was brought to the courthouse last week will be turned on for the first time at the ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

Santa Claus is expected to put in an appearance, and the First Christian Church across the street from the courthouse will feature a live nativity scene., beginning at 4:30 p.m. The church will also be offering hot cocoa and other goodies.

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

