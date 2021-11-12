The Douglas County Christmas tree on the front lawn of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg will be lit at a traditional ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 27.
The family-oriented ceremony will include music, the annual reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Clement Clark Moore and a visit from Santa Claus.
The First Christian Church across the street from the courthouse will have its traditional nativity scene on display and refreshments will be served.
Storefronts will be decorated and Christmas lights will be up in downtown Roseburg.
The tree that's being lit will be a new one this year.
That's because the live giant sequoia planted at the courthouse last year was turning brown on top and had to be replaced.
The tree suffered damage from the summer's record heat and drought conditions, and even a dedicated metered watering system was not able to save it.
The tree was unable to establish a secure root system.
A new live tree is expected to be planted next week.
County officials cautioned that the crews installing the tree will need space on the street and sidewalks in front of the courthouse.
Officials are asking courthouse visitors, as well as drivers and pedestrians in the area to use caution when traveling to or near the courthouse over the next few weeks.
The Christmas lighting ceremony is a collaborative effort of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the city of Roseburg, the Downtown Roseburg Association and First Christian Church in Roseburg.
