A gas truck backing into a power pole is reportedly to blame for 1,500 Pacific Power customers to lose power in Roseburg on Friday night. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the accident on West Corey Court next the Holiday Inn Express in Roseburg. Drew Hanson, a spokesperson for Pacific Power, said 300 customers had power restored by 6:30 p.m. and service was completely restored about 8:22 p.m.
Truck mishap knocks out power to 1,500 customers in Roseburg
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
