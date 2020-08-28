200829-nrr-truckmishap

Randy Babbitt, administrative battalion chief for the Roseburg Fire Department, left, and an unidentified man stand next to a fuel truck that is said to be responsible for a power outage that caused 1,500 Pacific Power customers to lose power in Roseburg on Friday night. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the mishap on West Corey Court next to the Holiday Inn Express in Roseburg. Drew Hanson, a spokesperson for Pacific Power, said 300 customers had power restored by 6:30 p.m. and service was completely restored about 8:22 p.m.

 Mike Henneke/The News-Review

