Two Roseburg women were crowned at the Miss Oregon Volunteer Pageant on July 31 in Salem.
Olivia McCurdy, 17, took home the crown for Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer and Sarah Blum, 21, won Miss Oregon Volunteer.
This pageant marked the inaugural year for the volunteer pageant, making McCurdy and Blum the first-ever titleholders.
The pageant was hosted by the Miss Oregon Volunteer Organization, which is connected to Miss Volunteer America, and acts as a service-oriented program to provide scholarships and opportunities to young women across the state.
The organization also gives contestants the opportunity to participate in a Build Your Own Scholarship program that offers unlimited scholarship funds for participants.
McCurdy won the Fitness, Talent, Interview, Volunteerism, Social Media and Build Your Own Scholarship divisions for over $5,000.
McCurdy previously held the titles of Miss Umpqua Valley Teen Volunteer 2020 and Miss Douglas County’s Outstanding Teen 2019.
She is currently a senior at Roseburg High School.
Blum won Fitness in Swimsuit, Talent, Interview, and the Build Your Own Scholarship divisions for over $4,000 in scholarships.
Blum won the talent portion playing 90 seconds of composer Frederic Chopin on the piano, which she said she had worked hard on.
She was thrilled to take home the title.
“I’m really excited to help the program grow,” Blum said. “I see a lot of potential in it and how it’s going to help girls in the state.”
Blum previously held the titles of Distinguished Young Woman of Douglas County 2018, Miss Linn-Benton 2019 and Miss Douglas County Volunteer 2021.
She is a graduate of Oregon State University and is currently attending Northwest Nazarene University for graduate school.
Blum will be competing at Miss Volunteer America next May in Jackson, Tennessee.
