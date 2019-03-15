After months of uncertainty, Uber is open for business in Roseburg.
The city received an Operator’s License Application from the ride-hailing company on Wednesday, after a revised city ordinance setting rules for the company went into effect the same day.
A representative for Lyft, another ride-hailing service, is currently in the process of completing the company’s application, according to a press release from Amy Sowa, the city recorder, who led negotiations with the company.
Uber’s registration comes seven months after Roseburg City Council passed an ordinance allowing ride-hailing services to operate in town.
Shortly after the ordinance passed in August, Uber and Lyft said they wouldn’t come to Roseburg unless the city became part of the service area of Eugene or Medford. Roseburg’s background check requirements for drivers were too stringent for the companies, which consider themselves “second chance” companies — the companies’ internal background checks extend no more than seven years into a driver’s past.
Uber and Lyft to be discussed Monday
That prompted city staff to renegotiate with the ride-hailing services. In February, the city passed a revised ordinance, which matched Medford’s ordinance and aligned Roseburg’s background check with the companies’ seven-year maximum.
In order for a driver for Uber, Lyft or any other transportation network company to legally provide vehicle-for-hire services, each driver must sign up with the company and apply to be approved for a separate for-hire permit, according to the city press release.
Roseburg’s local taxi company, Sunshine Taxi, also has a new smartphone app allowing riders to hail drivers.
Vehicle-for-hire driver permit applications are available through the city at http://www.cityofroseburg.org/doing-business/vehicle-hire/.
People who have additional questions can contact City Recorder Amy Sowa by email at asowa@cityofroseburg.org, or by calling 541-492-6866.
