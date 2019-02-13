United Community Action Network Food Bank and Oregon State University Extension will kick off a winter "Food Hero at the Farmers' Market" program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Umpqua Valley Farmers' Market at the First Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Volunteers will give out samples of food made using produce found at the farmers' market. Children will have the opportunity to receive a $2 voucher that can be used to purchase a fruit or vegetable at many of the farm stands.
The program aims to give children a chance to interact with local farmers. It also will be the first of six opportunities for children to obtain stamps for a passport book. For each farmers' market the child attends over the next six weeks, they will receive a stamp in their passport book. Prizes will be awarded after the third and sixth stamps. The program runs every Saturday through March 23.
There will also be a summer food hero program in June.
Information: 541-492-3528
