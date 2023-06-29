The Respect the Water Safety Committee held a press conference Tuesday in an effort to better inform Roseburg’s citizens as to when it is safe to enter the river for rafting, swimming and other summer activities involving the Umpqua River.
According to Umpqua Basin Water Association, when water temperatures reach below 60 degrees Fahrenheit the conditions become hazardous and even life threatening.
“Increasing water safety education with specifics regarding daily river temperatures has such potential to save lives now and in the future,” YMCA Director Steve Stanfield said.
This year, there were three cold water deaths reported in Southern Oregon. The first incident occurred May 12 when a woman attempted to cross the river in 50-degree, fast-moving water to retrieve her dog on the other side of the river A man tried to assist the woman in an effort to help. Unfortunately, both died. The third incident happened Mother’s Day as a 15-year-old boy was swimming in Ben Irving Reservoir near Tenmile when he became distressed and drowned, according to the report.
“At the national Weather Service we are charged with the protection of life and property,” National Weather Service Hydrologist Spencer Higginson said. “We accomplish this by forecasting the weather and river levels. We’ve never dealt with the danger of cold water. With this temperature sensor, people in this area can make informed decisions as to whether or not they should be recreating in the water. This has great potential to save lives which is the goal of the Respect the Water Safety Committee.”
According to Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Spokesperson Susan Ferris, a temperature gauge was installed in 2015. The gauge itself costs $5,000 a year which is financed between the U.S. Geological Survey and the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe.
The News-Review, Brooke Communications radio, television stations including KVAL, KPIC and KCBY and Respect the Water Safety Committee held a press conference to share how the temperature gauge has been implemented in each respective medium. Each medium has developed information messages regarding the Umpqua River’s temperature readings.
The News-Review will include temperature readings on the front page of each printed paper. Each television station will include temperature readings in its daily weather roundups while radio stations have produced advertisements stressing the importance of understanding water temperatures in the Umpqua River.
Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@
