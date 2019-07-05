The Umpqua Valley Arts Association’s annual Members Show opens on July 12 with a reception held from 5-7 p.m. The opening is free and the public is welcome.
The show features artwork from UVAA artist members and fills the entire building. All media will be represented, including works made in UVAA’s clay and watercolor classes by students.
“The annual Members Show ends up being one of the most interesting and exciting exhibits we do all year because of the diverse range of artworks in the show," said Gallery Director Sandee McGee. "It is wonderful to witness the thought, feeling and quality of work that is being created in our region by artists who are giving back to their community through the sharing of their artwork at UVAA."
The Members Show will be on display until Sept. 20 and can be viewed during regular Umpqua Valley Art Center hours: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
