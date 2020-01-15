More than 1,200 Pacific Power customers were without power in Roseburg on Wednesday night.
The outage, first reported at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, was blamed on damaged equipment, according to the power company.
As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the number of customers without power had been reduced to 13 people.
The outage comes as 11,000 people lost power in southern Douglas County earlier Wednesday. The outage affected homes from Canyonville to Green, according to Pacific Power.
