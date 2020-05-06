A half-dozen windows and a glass front door were smashed and “KILL TRUMP” was spray-painted at GOP headquarters in downtown Roseburg, prompting local and federal law enforcement to launch investigations into the incident, and a GOP official to offer a reward to anyone who helps solve the crime.
The damage was first spotted Wednesday morning by someone walking by the GOP headquarters at 506 SE Jackson St. That person called a staffer whose number was posted at the office, and the staffer in turn notified police.
“I was just shocked at all the damage, and by the senselessness of it,” said Roger Hartman, former Douglas County Assessor and current board member of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee.
Republican Party Chairwoman Valynn Currie said Rosburg police had been notified as well as the Secret Service and the FBI. The two federal agencies were contacted because of the threat against the president, she said. The words KILL TRUMP were painted in white, the letters about 2 ½ feet tall, on an exterior wall of the headquarters.
"We had a camera, but the first thing they did was break the bay window where the camera was at, they took that out,” Currie said. “We do have some footage, but nothing that shows someone’s face or anything.”
The camera indicates that the incident occurred at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but damage to the camera may have disrupted the time stamp, Currie said.
“We’re thinking they either used a crowbar or a bat, something with blunt force,” she said, adding that she figured it will cost about $5,000 to repair the damage.
Hartman said he is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with such information can call GOP headquarters at 541-673-5057, or Hartman directly at 541-580-5858.
“I hope they catch them,” he said. “Whoever did this is going to go to jail for a while.”
This is the fourth time the GOP headquarters has been vandalized in just the last few months, Curry said.
Back in December or January, eggs were smashed against the building. Then in February a window was broken, which cost $500 to repair. And two weeks ago someone painted “Burn it down” on the side of the building.
“We had to paint the side of the building, and now we have to paint the side of the building again,” Curry said. “We just have some sick, vicious people out there.”
Roseburg police said they had not identified a suspect in the case as of Wednesday afternoon, and asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Roseburg Police Department tip line at 541-492-6794, or email the RPD public information officer at rpdpio@cityofroseburg.org.
The destruction at GOP headquarters is the latest spate of vandalism that has hit downtown Roseburg.
A couple of weeks ago someone threw a metal grate through the window of the The Hub Barbershop, at 746 SE Jackson St., causing an estimated $1,300 in damage. While police were investigating that crime they also found two large planters in the 600 block of SE Main Street that had been pushed over, along with several trash cans.
Brock William Blumenthal, 31, who has no listed address, was charged with criminal mischief in connection with those incidents.
At around the same time, someone began writing on window storefronts with a marker; nine businesses in the 700 block of SE Jackson Street have been vandalized this way in the last couple of weeks.
Wednesday afternoon, Roseburg Police Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch sent out an email touching on the recent string of vandalism in the downtown core.
“In response to this recent increase in criminal mischief, we have increased and dedicated extra patrol coverage specifically to the downtown area. We are also utilizing surveillance cameras in the area to help identify potential suspects or witnesses to these incidents,” Eichenbusch wrote. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has increasingly challenged our department and our normal operations, we continue to work tirelessly to investigate all crimes in our community and bring offenders to justice when we can.”
(1) comment
I hope the perpetrators are caught, prosecuted, and convicted. This behavior has no place in our democracy.
I hope the office had good security cameras in the windows. The Democratic office installed security cameras after an incident of vandalism (in late 2008, as I recall).
